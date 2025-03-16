PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,201. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.