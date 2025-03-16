PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,201. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

