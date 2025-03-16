PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.82 and last traded at $93.79. Approximately 117,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 137,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.32.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58.

Get PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 139,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.