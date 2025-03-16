Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 474,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.32% of SilverCrest Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:SILV opened at $11.55 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

