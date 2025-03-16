Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 6,570 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $52.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

