Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 54,310 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,310 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Stride by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stride by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stride by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Stride by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

