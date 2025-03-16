Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.47.

XPO Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XPO opened at $107.19 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.03 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.72.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

