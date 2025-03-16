Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.62% of Black Spade Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000.

Get Black Spade Acquisition II alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSII opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Black Spade Acquisition II Co has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

About Black Spade Acquisition II

Black Spade Acquisition II Co is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. Black Spade Acquisition II Co is based in HONG KONG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.