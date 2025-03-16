Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,052 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 515,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Evergy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Evergy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

Evergy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

