Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,825 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

DOC opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 348.57%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

