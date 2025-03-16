Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,136,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 978.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 98,861 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 140,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 65,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $119.30 and a one year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

