Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 829 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $85.76 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at $731,825.60. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $758,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,374.03. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock worth $9,665,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

