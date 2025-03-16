PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:PFXNZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. 1,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

