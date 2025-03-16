Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Up 43.4% in February

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Pharma Mar Stock Performance
PHMMF opened at $102.08 on Friday. Pharma Mar has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31.
About Pharma Mar
