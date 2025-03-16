Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Up 43.4% in February

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 327.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pharma Mar Stock Performance

PHMMF opened at $102.08 on Friday. Pharma Mar has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles for the use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA Interference segments.

