PFG Advisors Sells 701 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $60.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

