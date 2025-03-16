PFG Advisors Sells 1,681 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $4,246,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 96.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of BATS:BFEB opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

