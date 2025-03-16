PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 623 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 623 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,038,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,093,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,335,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after buying an additional 43,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $341.92 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.79 and a 200-day moving average of $416.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

