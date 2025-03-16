PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,631 Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,631 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,295.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,274,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,516,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 321,940 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 314,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIQ opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -221.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

