PFG Advisors Has $274,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $75.03.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.