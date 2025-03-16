PFG Advisors Buys 272 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.55 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

