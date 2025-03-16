PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $147.08 and last traded at $148.11. 999,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,466,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
