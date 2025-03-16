PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $147.08 and last traded at $148.11. 999,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,466,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.