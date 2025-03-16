PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.