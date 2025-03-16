PensionBee Group’s (PBEE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.72) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBEE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.81) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.81) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

PensionBee Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PBEE opened at GBX 147 ($1.90) on Thursday. PensionBee Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.63 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191 ($2.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of £345.34 million, a P/E ratio of -63.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.38) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.87%. Equities analysts expect that PensionBee Group will post -9.3899999 EPS for the current year.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee is a leading online pension provider, making pension management easy for its customers while they save for a happy retirement. PensionBee helps its customers combine their old pension pots, make flexible contributions, invest in line with their goals and values and make withdrawals from the age of 55 (increasing to 57 in 2028).

