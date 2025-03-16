Penny Stocks To Follow Today – March 14th

SUNation Energy, BigBear.ai, TeraWulf, Bon Natural Life, and Plug Power are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are typically shares of small companies that trade at very low prices, often under five dollars per share. They tend to be highly volatile, have limited liquidity, and pose higher risks due to less regulatory oversight and availability of financial information, making them speculative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

SUNation Energy (SUNE)

Shares of SUNE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 491,062,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,170,729. SUNation Energy has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $313.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,655,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,441,602. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,096,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,511,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Bon Natural Life (BON)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements.

BON stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 77,917,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Bon Natural Life has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,248,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,869,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

