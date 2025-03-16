PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.17. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 58,582 shares traded.
PCS Edventures! Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.
About PCS Edventures!
PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.
