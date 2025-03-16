PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,455.8% in the fourth quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 111,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 103,901 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

