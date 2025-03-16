PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PayPal by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,537,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.95 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

