Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 8,040 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,350,000 after acquiring an additional 456,412 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,365,000 after acquiring an additional 288,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,484,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,079,000 after acquiring an additional 662,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

