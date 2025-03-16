Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 637 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $172.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average of $179.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

