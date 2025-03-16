Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 556 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,496,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

