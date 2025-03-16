Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 8,267 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.