Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 1,105 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

