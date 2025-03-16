Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 60,045 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.