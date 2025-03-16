Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stake Boosted by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,189,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock worth $254,537,238. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 453.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

