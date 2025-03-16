Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OXBR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,193. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

