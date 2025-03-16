one8zero8 LLC Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. The Carlyle Group makes up 0.8% of one8zero8 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

