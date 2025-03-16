one8zero8 LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,769,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.65.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a PE ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

