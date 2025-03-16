one8zero8 LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,094,134 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.