one8zero8 LLC Invests $762,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,823,000 after purchasing an additional 403,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,729,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,280,000 after purchasing an additional 282,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EXC opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

