one8zero8 LLC Acquires Shares of 46,834 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 36.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,987,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,680.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 774,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 730,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 3.0 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

