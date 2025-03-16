one8zero8 LLC Acquires New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 195,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,634,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHC. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $28.54 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

