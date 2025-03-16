Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.36 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 194395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.75).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £182.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,591.00). Also, insider Richard King purchased 2,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £4,368.15 ($5,650.17). 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Odyssean Investment Trust Company Profile

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

