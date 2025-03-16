Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,492,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,221,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,847,000 after buying an additional 107,394 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,129,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 941,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,841,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,290 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OII opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

