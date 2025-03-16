Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Down 47.8% in February

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 43,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,122. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.