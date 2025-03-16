Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the February 13th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SPXX stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $18.52.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
