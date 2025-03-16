Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JRI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 111,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,421. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

