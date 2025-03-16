Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,220. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
