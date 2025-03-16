Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,220. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 51.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 83.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

