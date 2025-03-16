Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nukkleus Trading Up 1.9 %

Nukkleus stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 129,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,754. Nukkleus has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

