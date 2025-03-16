Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Nukkleus Trading Up 1.9 %
Nukkleus stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 129,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,754. Nukkleus has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.
Nukkleus Company Profile
