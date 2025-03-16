NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

Shares of NRXP opened at $2.35 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan C. Javitt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 84,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,021.78. This represents a 89.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRXP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

