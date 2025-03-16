Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.64 and last traded at $76.65. 1,672,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,702,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $346.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

