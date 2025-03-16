NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 313.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,771 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.08% of NOV worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 11.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

